Kid LAROI teams up with Jungkook, Central Cee for ‘Too Much’

Kid LAROI unveils his new single and music video “TOO MUCH” with Jungkook and Central Cee, out today via Columbia Records and Sony Music Entertainment. Handout

After a series of online teasers, Kid LAROI finally revealed his new single “Too Much” with BTS member Jungkook and Central Cee.

The new track, produced by Columbia Records and Sony Music Entertainment, gathered the three artists for the first time, heralding Kid LAROI’s full-length album “The First Time," which is set to be released in November.

Fans can also have a piece of the powerhouse collaboration with limited edition merchandise.

“Too Much” intertwines three styles, countries, and cultures with The Kid LAROI, Jungkook out of South Korea, and Central Cee repping the UK.

The song culminates in an instantly catchy chorus: “If we had the chance and the time to spend, would you do it again? Would you do it again? Was it too much?”

Directed by Ramez Silyan, the visual depicted the three artists on various covers of “Too Much” magazine.

Between highly stylized performance vignettes complete with impressive choreography, the clip ponders love under the microscope of fame and celebrity obsession.

Prior to the song’s arrival, Billboard noted its union of “three of the biggest male artists in the new class of 2020s breakout stars,” while UPROXX proclaimed, “The Kid LAROI is going global.”