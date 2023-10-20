Juan Karlos admits feeling pressured after ‘Buwan’ success

MANILA – Kapamilya singer-actor Juan Karlos got candid in an interview when he talked about the overwhelming success of his new single “Ere.”

In an interview with UMUsic Philippines’ YouTube channel, Juan Karlos admitted that after the success of his breakout single “Buwan,” he found himself under immense pressure to produce another hit track.

“And I caught myself writing songs, trying to write the next hit song. And it just felt wrong because I looked at that very moment in my life when I was making ‘Buwan’ and I didn’t have that mindset,” he said.

“I was just putting my feelings and emotions into this particular medium, with my small guitar and my vulnerability on the table. No expectations, no whoa gusto ko to maging top one or whatever. Walang ganon.”

The “Senior High” actor said he saw himself concerned about the end result immediately while producing his next music. Luckily, he realized he needed to revert back.

With “Ere,” he did not have any expectations. He just wanted to release another track – and it worked once again.

“It helps with expectations kasi if I put up a song, it doesn’t work, I’m fine with that. Kasi wala naman sa plano ko gumawa ng hit song. Gusto ko lang gumawa ng kanta. Since I don’t have expectations of my songs blowing up, I don’t know what to feel. Wow, it’s crazy,” Juan Karlos said.

Spotify Philippines earlier said "ERE" is the most streamed local track in a day with over 1.2 million streams in the platform this year.

"ERE" is currently at the second spot in Spotify's Global Viral Songs and 87th in Spotify Global Top Songs Charts, Spotify Philippines added.

Labajo, meanwhile, said he is surprised with the success of "ERE" following the release of his new album "Sad Songs and Bulls**t Part 1."