Gracenote drops new EP 'Kinsenas at Walang Katapusan'

MANILA — OPM band Gracenote has dropped its latest extended play (EP) "Kinsenas at Walang Katapusan."

The EP features the tracks "SINDI (2021)," "TIGIL," "TAONG ROBOT," and its latest single "Tulog Nang Tulog." It also features a special collaboration of Gracenote with OPM icon Jim Paredes of APO Hiking Society titled "MAIBA TAYA."

"Tulog Nang Tulog" is about being stuck in a low moment and choosing not to move on. It tells the story of someone suffering from pain and not taking any action to alleviate it until unknowingly the agony becomes one’s comfort zone. Sometimes it may seem easier to remain and hang on to the hurt because it is harder to move on from it or maybe it is the last reminder of what once made you alive and happy.

The song, however, wants to say that each and every one experiences pain at some point in their lives because it's a universal human experience.

Through this song, Gracenote wants to remind us of moving forward and second chances. There will always be challenges and heartaches but eventually there will always be answers and reasons within us and others to feel alive again and be open to the world. One of which could simply be acceptance.

"Kinsenas at Walang Katapusan" brings back Gracenote to its roots of alternative rock. It is also the band's second EP after "Almost Christmas" released in 2019. "Kinsenas at Walang Katapusan" is an independent release under Soupstar Music.

In celebration of the EP's release, the band is holding a launch on Friday, October 20, 6 p.m,. at 123 Block, Mandala Park, Mandaluyong.

Gracians and OPM fans alike will get the chance to hear the brand new EP along with the band’s hits during the launch. Joining Gracenote in the show are Mayonnaise, Miles Experience, Hey June!, Toneejay and Autotelic.

