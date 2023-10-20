Ed Sheeran to return to PH next year for concert

MANILA -- British musician Ed Sheeran is bringing his Mathematics Tour to Manila next year.

Producer Ovation Productions on Friday announced that Sheeran will have a concert on March 9, 2024 at SMDC Festival Grounds. Joining Sheeran is Calum Scott as his special guest.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on October 26 at 12 noon at ovationtickets.com and smtickets.com.

Sheeran last performed for his Filipino fans in April 2018. He was supposed to hold the show November 2017 but it was pushed back to April 2018 after he was injured in a cycling accident.

In a previous interview, Sheeran said he loves how his fans in the Philippines makes him feel special.

“The passion that they have for music, there’s nowhere else in the world that has this sort of pandemonium and I love it. I love it. It really makes me feel special,” he said.

Sheeran’s first performed in Manila at the Mall of Asia Arena in 2015.

