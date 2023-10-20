BTS concert film 'Yet To Come' to stream on Prime Video

Photo from Prime Video.

K-pop supergroup BTS’ concert film "Yet To Come' is set to stream on Prime Video next month.

The "BTS: Yet to Come” movie, which took place in October 2022, when the seven-member band performed in Busan, South Korea will be released on 240 territories on November 9.

As a part of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, the concert was held at the Asiad Main Stadium with approximately 50,000 people in attendance.

BTS is composed of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

The concert film, produced by HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing, will include 19 performances of their hit tracks, such as “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “RUN,” “MIC Drop,” “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with HYBE in welcoming 'BTS: Yet to Come' to Prime Video,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video Southeast Asia.

“We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with ‘BTS: Yet to Come.’ We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries on Prime Video.”

RELATED VIDEO: