Andi Eigenmann expands business venture in Siargao

Andi Eigenmann is maximizing her time in Siargao as she expanded their business venture on the island.

Eigenmann proudly shared on Instagram that their surf shop and cafe Happy Islanders Surf Club now offers not only surf lessons and other merchandise but also healthy food.

“We've been cooking up something special! Stoked to announce that we've turned another dream into reality through the official @happyislanders.surfclub cafe & surf shop,” she wrote in the caption.

According to the actress, she fell in love with the science of nutrition when she began her health journey.

“I love coming up with new ideas to present nutrient-dense meals in an exciting and yummy way. @jingyyjingyy and I managed to build a great menu for you all, and I hope you'll love it,” she continued.

Last April, she and her partner Philmar Alipayo also opened a bar in Siargao. Located at The Stokehouse in General Luna, it promises to offer "a fresh new vision of creative cocktails and culture."

