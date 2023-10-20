Home > Entertainment Aegis gears up for 'Christmas Bonus' concert ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 20 2023 12:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- OPM band Aegis is gearing up for a one-night show this December to celebrate Christmas as well as the group's 25th year in the music industry. Billed as "Aegis: The Christmas Bonus Concert," the musical event will happen on December 20 at 8 p.m. at the Theatre At Solaire in Paranaque City. View this post on Instagram A post shared by True Creators Studio Philippines Inc. (@truecreators.studio) Tickets for the concert are now available via Ticketworld.com.ph (9 a.m. onwards) and Solaire Box Office (11 a.m. onwards). Aegis gears up for first Araneta concert Vice, Anne, Karla join 20th anniversary concert of Aegis SILIPIN: Kapamilya stars na nakisaya sa 20th anniversary concert ng Aegis Aegis is behind the OPM hits "Basang-Basa Sa Ulan," "Sayang Na Sayang," "Sinta," "Luha," and "Halik." Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, music Read More: Aegis OPM The Christmas Bonus Concert Solaire concert