Aegis gears up for 'Christmas Bonus' concert

MANILA -- OPM band Aegis is gearing up for a one-night show this December to celebrate Christmas as well as the group's 25th year in the music industry.

Billed as "Aegis: The Christmas Bonus Concert," the musical event will happen on December 20 at 8 p.m. at the Theatre At Solaire in Paranaque City.

Tickets for the concert are now available via Ticketworld.com.ph (9 a.m. onwards) and Solaire Box Office (11 a.m. onwards).

Aegis is behind the OPM hits "Basang-Basa Sa Ulan," "Sayang Na Sayang," "Sinta," "Luha," and "Halik."

