A scene from 'Primetime Mother'

MANILA -- Three Filipino films are included in the 34th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), which is set to run from November 30 until December 10.

Among the 101 films from 50 countries are these Filipino films: "The River That Never Ends" by John Thomas Trinidad; "All These Wasted Space" by Chris Bringas; and "Primetime Mother" by Sonny Calvento.

This year’s film festival opens with the horror film "Tiger Stripes" by Amanda Nell Eu, the first Malaysian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival Critics Week.

"Tiger Stripes" also received Special Jury Mention at the Fantasia International Film Festival and the HR Giger ‘Narcissa’ Award for best feature film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival.

"This year's selection of films consists of a range of diverse voices, perspectives, and storytelling styles, promising audiences an even higher level of inclusion in its cinematic offerings,” said Thong Kay Wee, program director of the SGIFF.

"The carefully curated films, spanning various genres and originating from a multitude of countries, showcase the depth and breadth of global storytelling, solidifying SGIFF's commitment to elevating the festival's role in celebrating Asian films but also the wider world of filmmaking, where every voice and narrative finds a place to be appreciated and cherished."