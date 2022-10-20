Vivoree hiling na maging host ng 'Pinoy Big Brother'

Larawan mula sa Instagram account ni Vivoree.

MAYNILA -- Hiling ng former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate na si Vivoree na maging host ng reality TV competition.

Masaya ngayon si Vivoree na maging host ng "PIE Night Long" mula sa Pie Channel, kasama si Elmo Magalona.

“Our fans are very supportive of us. They know naman na musically inclined din siya so talagang nag-wo-work 'yung tandem namin because we both love music nga. Very supportive naman ang fans so there’s nothing challenging sa tandem namin," sinabi ni Vivoree sa ABS-CBN Push.

“I came from 'PBB' so hindi ako madaldal at all. Medyo quiet lang ako and observant. Pero here sa PIE Night Long sessions, I’m able to express myself more and mas na-sho-showcase dito 'yung love and appreciation namin for music kasi first love ko talaga is singing pero I didn’t have the platform or the chance to showcase it talaga to the whole world. Pero dito kasi, may mga performances kami ni Elmo so I had the chance to show the world that I can sing," dagdag pa niya.

Sa gitna ng kanyang karera, hiling ng aktres na maging host din ng "PBB" kung saan naging housemate na rin siya noon.

“Kasi first time ko hosting talaga and siguro since galing ako 'Pinoy Big Brother,' it would be amazing to host 'PBB' one day. Maybe 'ASAP' din kasi nag-pe-perform din ako diyan. Baka naman po,” aniya.

KAUGNAY NA ULAT:

Watch more News on iWantTFC