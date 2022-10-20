Spotify drops 'Blend' playlist with Blackpink

Handout photo.

MANILA -- K-pop fans are in for a treat as streaming app Spotify has launched a "Blend": playlist for Blackpink.

"Today, Blackpink fans can connect more deeply with their favorite K-pop girl group through Spotify’s Blend feature. With Blend, listeners can merge their personal musical tastes and create personalized playlists that combine their favorite tracks with Blackpink’s," Spotify said in a statement.

"As they head out on their international tour, Blackpink chose a variety of their favorite songs, which will be included within the Blend playlist that is personalized to every listener. A fan can see where their tastes overlap and discover new music," it added.

Here's how you can make your playlist with Blackpink songs:

Simply click the link Blackpink has shared to Blend with them and let Spotify do the rest.

Users will receive a social share card, showing their Taste Match scores. These will allow listeners to see their listening preferences compared to the artist and can be shared directly on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, or Twitter.

Blackpink earlier released their sophomore album “Born Pink” as well as a music video for its title track “Shut Down.”

Fronting the eight-track record, “Shut Down” introduces a new take on the group’s signature hip-hop sound by sampling the classical “La Campanella” by Paganini. The lyrics and music video heavily referenced their past songs.

Blackpink is expected to perform the new songs in a world tour which kicks off this month. The "Born Pink” tour will have stops in at least 25 cities across four continents. The Manila leg will be on March 25, 2023.

Composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, Blackpink debuted in 2016 under top K-pop label YG Entertainment. Hits include “Boombayah,” “As if It’s Your Last,” “DDU DU DDU DU,” and “How You Like That.”

