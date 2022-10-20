MANILA -- The official full trailer for the international psychological thriller "Cattleya Killer" has been released online.

The trailer for the six-part series has been uploaded on Instagram by its director Dan Villegas on Thursday morning.

An ABS-CBN International Production and Nathan Studios Production, the series was written by Dodo Dayao.

"Cattleya Killer" follows the intriguing investigation of a slew of cryptic murders by a copycat of an infamous serial killer who terrorized Manila two decades ago. The son of the cop who cracked this legendary case becomes the prime suspect when past traumas and long-buried secrets are brought to light.

The project is filmed in Filipino with English subtitles and overdubs.

Arjo Atayde, who won best actor at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2020, stars in the series, which is executive produced by Ruel S. Bayani.

It also stars Jake Cuenca, Christopher De Leon, Jane Oineza, Ria Atayde, Ricky Davao, Nonie Buencamino and Zsa Zsa Padilla.

Ketchup Eusebio, Frances Makil-Ignacio, Rafa Siguion-Reyna , Jojit Lorenzo, Lito Pimentel, Cheska Inigo, Sandino Martin, and Joel Saracho are also in the series.

On Wednesday, "Cattleya Killer" was presented at MIPCOM Cannes to industry decision makers, in anticipation of securing a global distribution partner.

Attending the largest content market in the world were Arjo, his sister Ria, and their parents Sylvia Sanchez and Art Atayde.

“Cattleya Killer” was filmed as part of the 2021 Full Circle Series Lab, a Southeast Asian talent development initiative by the Film Development Council and French film company Tatino Films, with creative development guided by International mentors from South Africa, Israel, and Germany.

