MANILA — Klarisse de Guzman wowed her followers Thursday with her sultry transformation, as seen in the official poster of her milestone concert.

Even the “Your Face Sounds Familiar” champion was surprised by her own bombshell turn, in the image captured by lensman Jayson Vicente.

“Ayy tekaaa may ganooon?!” she wrote, with laughing emojis.

De Guzman, 31, credited Emman Concepcion for her makeup, Jan Edrosolan for her hair styling, and Patty Yap and Ivor Jullian for her fashion styling.

De Guzman released the poster a month ahead of her November 18 concert at the Now Frontier Theater.

Aptly dubbed “Her Time,” the event will mark de Guzman’s first major solo show since her showbiz breakthrough via “The Voice of the Philippines.”

De Guzman also teased on Monday that “guests reveal” is forthcoming.

Tickets to “Her Time” are priced between P1,000 and P6,500.

