LOOK: Sarah, Matteo dote over new baby niece

MANILA – Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Gudiicelli welcomed their new baby niece as the actor’s sister gave birth to her second daughter on October 17.

As seen in the Instagram page of Guidicelli’s mother Glenna, the celebrity couple looked adorable as they dote over baby Vittoria Valentina.

“Welcome to the world Baby Vivi! Congratulations Giorgia and Ian,” Guidicelli’s mom captioned her post.

Geronimo and Guidicelli got married in February 2020 after being a couple for six years.

Since their wedding, the two have been mostly away from the limelight, opting for one-off projects.

Currently, Guidicelli appears as one of the hosts of TV5’s “Laugh Out Loud,” while Geronimo has recently made her comeback on ABS-CBN’s concert variety program “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

