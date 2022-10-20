LOOK: John Prats honors wife Isabel Oli on her birthday

MANILA -- Actor-director John Prats honored his wife, actress Isabel Oli, on her birthday, Thursday, thanking her for her love and trust.

"I love you wifey. I know hindi ako perfect, pero thank you for always choosing us! Thank you for always believing in us! Thank you dahil nasa center natin si God! Thank you dahil binigay ka ni God sa amin. We love you," Prats wrote in an Instagram post.

"You are indeed my source of happiness, strength, and inspiration! Happy Birthday to the wonderful woman who completed my life."

Prats and Oli marked their seventh wedding anniversary last May.

The two were married twice back in 2015 after being together for more than two years. They are blessed with three children: Feather, Daniel Freedom, and Forest.

Just recently, Prats and Oli took their children for a vacation in Singapore.

