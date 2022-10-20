Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano hold baby shower

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2022 12:58 PM

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano held a baby shower for the arrival of their first child.

Photos from the celebration were uploaded on social media by the couple on their respective Instagram accounts.

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/tvpatrol/10/20/jessy1-(1).jpg
https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/tvpatrol/10/20/jessy2-(1).jpg
https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/tvpatrol/10/20/jessy3-(1).jpg

In a previous post, Mendiola announced that she has entered her third trimester. 

A glimpse of their baby girl, whom they’ve nicknamed “Peanut” while inside Mendiola’s womb, was included in the first-time mom’s September 29 vlog.

Mendiola and Manzano, who got married in February 2021, revealed being expectant parents in August this year.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Jessy Mendiola   Luis Manzano   baby shower  

BRAND NEWS