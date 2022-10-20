LOOK: Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano hold baby shower

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano held a baby shower for the arrival of their first child.

Photos from the celebration were uploaded on social media by the couple on their respective Instagram accounts.

In a previous post, Mendiola announced that she has entered her third trimester.

A glimpse of their baby girl, whom they’ve nicknamed “Peanut” while inside Mendiola’s womb, was included in the first-time mom’s September 29 vlog.

Mendiola and Manzano, who got married in February 2021, revealed being expectant parents in August this year.

Related video: