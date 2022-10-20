Kylie Verzosa named PH Actress of the Year at Dubai awards

MANILA – Kylie Verzosa is set to receive the Philippines Actress of the Year award at this year’s DIAFA Awards in Dubai.

Viva Artists Agency (VAA) congratulated Verzosa in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying that the recognition was for Verzosa’s performance in “The Housemaid.”

According to VAA, DIAFA is “an annual unique and prestigious red carpet and awards ceremony which honors distinguished personalities from both the Arab and International world, in recognition of their annual achievements and contributions towards committees and society’s betterment.”

The awarding ceremony will be held on November 4 at the Dubai Creek Harbour Marina, United Arab Emirates, VAA said.

“Congratulations, Kylie,” VAA said.

Verzosa was obviously thrilled by the recognition.

“Thank you so much to my Viva fam,” the former Miss International wrote.

“The Housemaid” is the Philippine adaptation of the acclaimed South Korean film of the same title by Im Sang-soo. The local remake was directed by Ramon Perez Jr.

As in the original, the local adaptation centers on the titular character, Daisy, whose affair with her married boss endangers her life.

