Higher Than Heaven. My fifth studio album. Out Feb. 3, 2023. Thank you as ever for all the love and warmth. Ellie x https://t.co/tE5SVGIFtu pic.twitter.com/FLBLYcFpHi — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) October 19, 2022

English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding on Wednesday said she is set to release her comeback album soon.

"Higher Than Heaven. My fifth studio album. Out Feb. 3, 2023. Thank you as ever for all the love and warmth," she said in a tweet.

Her latest album "Brightest Blue" was released in 2020 and she held a virtual concert at London’s iconic Victoria & Albert Museum.

Goulding is known for her songs "Lights," "Burn," and "Love Me Like You Do."

