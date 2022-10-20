Dwayne Johnson finally gets his dream role in 'Black Adam'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Despite his stature as one of the biggest Hollywood stars in the world, Dwayne Johnson still had to wait to make his superhero dream role come true.

It took a decade of hard work and dedication to bring 'Black Adam' to the big screen.



"It meant everything for me to play Black Adam at this point in my life, in my career that I've been so lucky enough to have. Black Adam is the most important movie that I've ever made," Johnson said.

"Our attempt was to come in and disrupt the superhero genre, introduce not just Black Adam but five new superhero characters who have never been onscreen. So it's a big uphill battle. And not only that, but it's taken me 10 years to make this movie, to fight for it. I didn't want to give up. Eight years ago, DC Warner Bros. asked me: Are there any other superhero characters? And I said, 'No. I want to play Black Adam.' And so I always had a feeling that Black Adam was something special."



The DC Comics character was originally depicted as a villain and was first introduced in 1945. The film version introduces his origin story for the big screen and shows the source of his pain and anger.



For Johnson, having a superhero who is able to take accountability for his actions is important.

"It was one of the characteristics that I did love about Black Adam is that he is a force and hard headed and full of attitude and rage, but whether you view Black Adam as a villain, a bad guy, a good guy, in between, antihero, protector, when it comes down to it, and it's not easy to do for Black Adam, or for any of us, is take accountability for what he did and take responsibility for what he did," the actor said.



'Black Adam' also stars Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Sarah Shahi, and Mo Amer.