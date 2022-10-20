Dennis Padilla pens birthday greeting to Dani Barretto

Photos from Dennis Padilla and Dani Barretto's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Actor Dennis Padilla made sure to remember the birthday of his stepdaughter Dani Barretto despite the ongoing rift with his children.

Padilla took to Instagram to mark Barretto’s special day, calling her a good mother and wife.

“Dearest Dani, Happy B-Day anak! You are a very good mother and wife! An effective vlogger and businessman. We are proud of you anak. God bless you more,” he said in a handwritten letter.

Padilla also attached a photo of Barretto when she was still young.

“This picture has been in my wallet for more than 15 years already,” he said.

Barretto is the daughter of Marjorie Barretto with Kier Legaspi before marrying Padilla.

Last September, Padilla could not help but comment after her daughter Julia admitted she is not yet ready to forgive her father for “so much pain over the years.”

“I just want to [breathe] from that cycle. I’ve just been praying also na, maybe in God's time and way, mag-meet kami in the middle without having to get hurt again,” she said in an interview.

In his response to Julia, Padilla brought up the fact that he had spent all his earnings to provide a comfortable life for her and her siblings. Aside from Julia, Padilla has two other children with Marjorie Barretto: Claudia and Leon.

“Ang buong bahay ko, ang halaga katumbas lang ng isang kotse mo, Julia,” Padilla said in since-deleted posts. "Ano pang revenge ang gusto niyong gawin? Lahat ng blessings nasa inyo na. Humingi ako ng apology sa mga pagkukulang ko. Ano pa gusto niyo?”

