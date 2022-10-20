Complete MMFF 2022 lineup announced

MANILA — Films starring Nadine Lustre, Dimples Romana, Jake Cuenca, and Edu Manzano comprised the four additional entries announced Thursday by the Metro Manila Film Festival, completing its 2022 lineup of eight feature-film titles.

Joining the Christmas festival are “Deleter” from Viva Films and director Mikhail Red; “Family Matters” from Cineko Productions and directors Enrico Roque, Ladylyn de Guzman, and Patrick Meneses; “Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told” from Borracho Film Production and director Lester Dimaranan; and “My Father, Myself” by 3:16 Media Network and director Joel Lamangan.

Posters of the new entries released by the MMFF show or indicate their lead stars, including Lustre in “Deleter,” Romana and Cuenca in “My Father, Myself,” and Manzano” in “Mamasapano.”

The four additional selections are finished films, according to the MMFF executive committee. This year, a record 22 film submissions were considered. They join four previously announced entries in July.

“Labyu With An Accent” and “Partners In Crime,” both from ABS-CBN Films Productions; “Nananahimik Ang Gabi” from Rein Entertainment Productions; and “My Teacher” from Ten17P will likewise entertain moviegoers come December.

The selection committee, led by screen veteran Boots Anson-Rodrigo, arrived at the eight entries based on artistic excellence (40%), commercial appeal (40%), Filipino cultural values (10%), and global appeal (10%), according the group.

“It is a collegial decision of a deliberative body,” Rodrigo said.

Now on its 48th edition, this year’s MMFF is themed “Balik Saya.”

“Let us watch the MMFF in theaters once more. We are happy with the list of entries, which has a wide mix of genres. We are excited and looking forward to MMFF 2022 becoming a success,” MMFF acting chairman and Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) head Carlo Dimayuga III said.

The 48th MMFF will be held from December 25 to January 7 in cinemas. Awardees will be recognized at the “Gabi ng Parangal” scheduled on December 27.

