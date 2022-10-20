Alexa Ilacad's photo of diamond ring stirs speculation

Screen partners KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad are rumored to also be a couple in real life. Instagram: @alexailacad

MANILA — Actress Alexa Ilacad stirred speculation among followers Thursday after she shared a photo of her hand with a diamond ring.

In the photo she shared on Twitter, she is also seen holding the hand of another clasping a piece of red rose.

While Ilacad didn’t include a caption, the post was re-tweeted by her screen partner and rumored boyfriend KD Estrada.

The cryptic snap sent their “sweethearts,” or fans of the KDLex tandem, into a frenzy, going by the flood of comments on the picture.

Several congratulated them, in jest, teasing about a supposed engagement. Many mentioned “wedding bells” and asked for the date of the nuptials.

Others, meanwhile, surmised that the ring and the rose were simply an expression of their affection.

Ilacad, 22, and Estrada, 20, have been vocal of their love and admiration for each other since their “Pinoy Big Brother” stint in 2021.

They have since become not only music and screen collaborators, but also each other’s real-life confidant and rumored partner. Despite openly being affectionate, Ilacad and Estrada have yet to confirm being officially a couple.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC