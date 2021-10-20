Screen veteran Jean Garcia is the mother of actress Jennica, whose marriage with fellow actor Alwyn Uytingco has been the subject of speculation since March. Instagram: @alwynzky

MANILA -- Jean Garcia posted a cryptic quote on Tuesday amid news of her daughter Jennica's reconciliation with her husband, Alwyn Uytingco.

In an Instagram post, the veteran actress shared a quote card that read: "I may be many things, and there are even more that I am not, but I would never do to you what you did to me, and I think that says a lot."

Garcia did not give further explanation about her post, but some netizens speculated that it has something to do with the efforts of her daughter and Uytingco to save their marriage.

Earlier this week, Uytingco thanked his wife for giving him a "second chance."

"Thank you, mahal, for not quitting on me. Thank you for letting me continue this life we started together. Thank you for giving me a wonderful gift of 'second chance,' and one that I don't deserve at all," he said.

Uytingco and the younger Garcia got married in February 2014. They have two children together.

Their marriage appeared to be on the rocks in March, after photos of Uytingco were removed from his wife's Instagram page.

Related video: