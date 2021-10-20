WATCH: Riva Quenery gives glimpse of birthing process

Riva Quenery and her newborn, Athena Rae. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Riva Quenery gave her fans a glimpse of her journey to becoming a first-time mom through her latest vlog, which showed parts of her birthing process.

The actress and her partner, Vern Ong, welcomed their daughter Athena Rae at 3:42 p.m. on October 12 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Quenery did not hesitate to show her fans her struggles as she prepared to welcome her firstborn.

And as much as she wanted to have a normal delivery, the doctor advised her to go for cesarean section as her baby was not tolerating labor.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Quenery, who was last seen in the 2020 digital series "The House Arrest of Us," first announced her pregnancy in May.

She and her family contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, with the actress documenting her experience in one of her vlogs.

Related video: