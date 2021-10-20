Photos from Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica's Instagram accounts



Aside from a cryptic post on Instagram, actress Kylie Padilla took to Twitter to urge for the passage of the divorce bill after her estranged husband Aljur Abrenica insinuated about her infidelity through a Facebook post.

On Tuesday, Padilla tweeted: “#passdivorcebill” which has been a huge debate in the Philippines for a long time.

In August, the House Committee on Population and Family Relations approved the absolute divorce bill, endorsing it to the plenary. Should it be passed into a law, it will allow the dissolution of marriage in the country.

Abrenica broke his silence earlier on Tuesday about their separation, urging Padilla to “tell [the public] the truth, who cheated first, who wrecked our family.”

Abrenica also alleged he and Padilla had agreed to keep details of their split private. He, however, opted to speak up after Padilla’s father, former actor Robin Padilla, claimed that a third party on Abrenica’s side caused the separation.

Padilla, then, posted what appeared to be a response to the actor’s scathing pronouncement.

Through updates on Instagram Stories, Padilla shared songs that pertained to a relationship’s end and then finding happiness anew.

She linked to the songs “Easy On Me” by Adele, “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus, “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish, and “Smile” by Lily Allen.

Without mentioning Abrenica, Padilla then shared the quote: “Never underestimate a man’s ability to make you feel guilty for his mistakes.”

In recent weeks, Abrenica became the target of criticisms over his blooming romance with his co-star AJ Raval, who then had to clarify she was never the third party in Abrenica and Padilla’s marriage.

The former couple got married in December 2018, and have two sons, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

