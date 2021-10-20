Joshua Garcia is open to be Ivana Alawi’s friend

Photos from Joshua Garcia and Ivana Alawi's Instagram accounts

Actor Joshua Garcia was speechless momentarily when asked about his reaction to a recent interview of actress-vlogger Ivana Alawi who admitted exchanging messages with him.

During the virtual media conference of his upcoming series “Viral Scandal”, Garcia appeared to be caught off guard when quizzed about Alawi, who has a crush on him.

“Kapag may humahanga sa 'kin, nakakadagdag ng confidence 'yun para sa lalaki,” said Garcia, who was speechless anew for several seconds. “Di ko alam reaction ko,” the actor added.

Garcia then thanked the popular vlogger, admitting that he saw the interview of Alawi with Ogie Diaz.

“Siyempre thank you kasi na-appreciate 'yung work kong ginagawa, 'yung pag-arte. Base sa narinig ko, na-appreciate niya 'yung acting, so thankful. Very thankful ako as an actor. Maraming salamat,” he quipped.

“I'm open maging kaibigan, okay lang sa 'kin,” Garcia continued.

Last week, Alawi admitted to Diaz about exchanging messages with the actor on social media.

“Cute 'yung mukha at saka mabait siya. Nakita ko para family-oriented. Pero hindi ko masabi kasi 'di ko pa siya nami-meet personally,” Alawi said.

But the 24-year-old vlogger revealed sending messages to Garcia through DM.

According to her, they do not have each other's phone number. “Hindi pa naman kami ganoong level,” she said.

Diaz went on to ask her about the possibility of Garcia pursuing her in the future.

“Ay itanong nyo na lang siya... Gusto ko kasing makilala muna siya bago ko kurutin 'yung sarili ko,” the social media influencer said.

In August, Alawi was completely shocked when Garcia popped up on her screen while watching several video greetings for her second anniversary as a content creator on YouTube.

It was Ivana’s sister Mona who revealed that her "ate" has a crush on the actor.

“My message for you is to continue to inspire and entertain people because you're doing an excellent job,” Garcia told Alawi.

The actor even teased her to follow him on Instagram to which the actress answered enthusiastically: “I follow you!”

Garcia is set to star on “Viral Scandal” with Charlie Dizon. It will start airing on November 15 on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila).

