Jolina Magdangal grieves death of long-time fan

Actress-singer Jolina Magdangal took to social media to mourn the death of one of her long-time supporters.

On Monday, Magdangal posted a collage photo of her together with fan, Shirjane, from nine years to thank her for the unwavering support.

“Dear Shirjane, isa ka sa may tunay na pagmamahal sa akin na walang hinangad na kapalit. Mula noon hanggang ngayon. Mami-miss kita,” she said in the caption.

“Maraming maraming salamat sa lahat. Rest in peace.”

Shirjane appeared to be a known fan of Magdangal as many netizens left an outpouring of messages attesting to her kindness and unparalleled support for the celebrity.

Magdangal has been vocal of her appreciation to her fans. This includes her recent support to the viral Jolegend Slaydangal page which became an instant hit on social media.

In May, Magdangal admitted she was surprised about the sudden renewed interest in her especially on social media.

The actress, who first rose to fame in the 1990s, said she could not believe that even the younger generation of millennials and Gen Z support her.

“Natuwa nga ako kasi mukha ngang bigla silang nabuhayan ng mga dugo. Tapos, 'yung mga iba kong nakikita parang may mga millennial na dito, may Generation Z na rito,” she said.

She gave a shout out to the person behind the viral Facebook page which uses her name and photos to produce hilarious parodies and timely content.

Magdangal is considered a pop culture icon, especially in the ‘90s, having influenced an entire generation’s fashion (hence, the popularity of butterfly hair clips), aside from being a movie, TV and music star.

