Photo from JM de Guzman's Instagram account

Actor JM de Guzman proudly shared to his fans how he managed to keep himself panic- and anxiety-free for almost two months already.

De Guzman, who has been open about suffering mental health problems, took to Instagram to share his new lifestyle which helped him improve his mental stability.

“Dear diary, 'lam mo ba 2 almost mos panic/anxiety free,” he said in the caption.

According to De Guzman, he is strictly following intermittent fasting for three weeks already aside from eating only healthy food.

“Sakripisyo. Disiplina. Change lifestyle. 3 weeks straight Intermittent fasting 16/8 to 18/4 then calorie deficit only clean and healthy food,” the actor revealed.

The “Init sa Magdamag” lead actor also admitted he has avoided drinking alcoholic beverages aside from running for five kilometers almost daily.

De Guzman also minimized his use of cellphones and instead devoted his time to praying and meditating.

“Alak free. pambihirang okasyon 2 glasses maks. Ran 5k almost everyday. (yung iba fasted runs). Spent most of the time alone, iwas cellphone, reflecting. praying. solfeggio freqs meditation,” he said.

In the process, De Guzman was also happy to share that his new lifestyle made him lose body fat.

“Kalungkot pero madami akong nahasa. Tsaka kawawa naman future wife ko. Paalagin,” he added.

In August, De Guzman is hoping to inspire people who are facing the same battle he once fought with his just released EP "Convalescence."

The EP features five tracks -- "Indigo’s Sky,” “By My Side,” “Cupid,” "Asa" and “Convalescence” -- which de Guzman wrote when he was still in a rehab facility years ago. He said that writing songs helped him recover.

According to de Guzman, the title refers to "time spent recovering from an illness or medical treatment" or recuperation, and that the EP aims to spread awareness on mental, emotional and spiritual health.

Editor’s note:

A group in the Philippines is dedicated to addressing those who have suicidal tendencies. The crisis hotlines of the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation aim to make these individuals feel that someone is ready to listen to them.

These are their hotline numbers:

(02) 804-HOPE (4673)

0917 558 HOPE (4673)

2919 (toll-free number for all GLOBE and TM subscribers)