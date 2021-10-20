MANILA -- Young actress Cassy Legaspi has uploaded her first dance cover on her YouTube channel.

The daughter of celebrities Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi danced to a mashup of "Lalisa" and "Money," which are both solo singles of Blackpink member Lisa.

"My first official dance cover. Hope you enjoyed this as much as I did! Sharing my love for Lisa (as well as Blackpink!)," Legaspi said in her video's caption.

Legaspi, 20, started her journey as a vlogger in October last year.

She and her twin brother, Mavy, have followed in their parents' footsteps by dipping their toes into showbiz.

