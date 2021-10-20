After breaking his silence on Tuesday, actor Aljur Abrenica received a message of support from AJ Raval’s mother, Alyssa Alvarez, for fulfilling his promise of taking care of them.

In a Facebook post, Alvarez shared Abrenica’s scathing statement, which insinuated that Kylie Padilla cheated first in their relationship, detailing how they dealt with heavy criticism from the public.

According to Alvarez, the actor, who recently admitted dating Raval, told him everything which prompted her not to speak out immediately at the height of the issue involving Abrenica, Padilla, and her daughter.

“He told me everything from the start, para makilala ko ang pagkatao n'ya, kung karapat-dapat ba s'yang tanggapin ng pamilya namin. Tao s'yang lumapit sa amin kaya tao din namin s'yang tinanggap. I kept my mouth shut,” she said on her Facebook post.

Alvarez said she had to endure all the hate thrown at her daughter and their family, knowing that the truth will soon come out.

“Nung nagka-issue na, mas pinili kong masaktan para sa anak ko, dahil alam ko darating ang araw lalabas ang totoo. Kinain ko lahat ng mga pinagsasabi sa akin na masakit ng mga walang alam sa nangyayari. Para lang 'wag na lumaki pa,” she added.

She then expressed gratitude to the embattled actor for what he has done to them.

“Pero nagpapasalamat ako 'anak' kasi tinupad mo ang sinabi mong 'di mo kami pababayaan ...alam ko hindi lang ito para sa amin, pati na rin sa mga taong nagmamahal at nasasaktan para sa 'yo,” Alvarez quipped.

Netizens were shocked on Tuesday when Abrenica posted on his Facebook account, urging Padilla to “tell [the public] the truth, who cheated first, who wrecked our family.”

Abrenica also alleged he and Padilla had agreed to keep details of their split private. He, however, opted to speak up after Padilla’s father, former actor Robin Padilla, claimed that a third party on Abrenica’s side caused the separation.

Padilla, then, posted what appeared to be a response to the actor’s shocking pronouncement.

Through updates on Instagram Stories, Padilla shared songs that pertained to a relationship’s end and then finding happiness anew.

Without mentioning Abrenica, Padilla also shared the quote: “Never underestimate a man’s ability to make you feel guilty for his mistakes.”

In recent weeks, Abrenica became the target of criticism over his blooming romance with Raval, who had to clarify that she was never the third party in Abrenica and Padilla’s marriage.