ABS-CBN, Podcast Network Asia launch 5 entertainment podcasts

MANILA — ABS-CBN Entertainment has launched five new podcasts, catering to celebrity fans, under its partnership with Podcast Network Asia, the biggest podcast network in Southeast Asia.

The five podcasts are audio versions of current Kapamilya digital titles, and are co-produced by ABS-CBN and Podcast Network Asia.

“Push Most Wanted,” hosted by Jeff Fernando, delivers the latest showbiz updates every week; “Hotspot,” hosted by DJ Jhai Ho, features interviews with Kapamilya stars; while “Kapamilya Chat” is a virtual hangout with celebrities, discussing a range of topics, hosted by Jeremiah.

“Push Best Live” is a talk show hosted by Gary Lastrilla, about stars and events; and “Push Extra Scoop” is a commentary program about trending topics and controversial news in showbiz.

“We know that many Pinoys love showbiz personalities and the occasional gossip, and seeing the rise of podcasts in the Philippines, we thought of reaching that audience who may be engaged with our celebrity programs,” Domileo Espejo, ABS-CBN deputy head of digital entertainment, said.

“Hopefully, these talk shows which feature both up-and-coming, as well as popular artists, entertain and resonate well with the listeners,” he said.

The five podcasts are now available via Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms.