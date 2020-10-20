QCinema launches assistance programs to COVID-hit film industry

MANILA – The local government of Quezon City, through its QCinema International Film Festival, is launching two assistance programs to help keep the film industry alive during the pandemic.

In a press release on Monday, festival organizers announced that there will be a QCinema Completion Fund for independent films forced to halt production and post-production during the lockdown, and a partnership with Inter-Guild Alliance (IGA) for QCinema Special Industry Assistance Fund.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Quezon City has been providing financial and humanitarian aid for those who need it most. It is high time we give attention to our film industry” says Mayor Joy Belmonte.

"These initiatives pave the way for a special #QCinema2020 edition. We will announce in a few weeks' time a new filmscape that will allow us to reach more people across the country" added festival director Ed Lejano.

The QCinema Completion Fund will provide three grants “to independent feature films which were either in principal photography or post-production when the community quarantine was implemented.”

The grant will be available for Filipinos of legal age, whose film has a budget of more than P6 million and whose film’s principal photography should have started not earlier than 2019.

The film should be completed by 2021 and must have its Philippine premiere at next year’s QCinema.

Meanwhile, the QCinema Special Industry Assistance Fund aims to make assistance available for IGA members for their COVID-related projects next year.

In addition to these two initiatives, QCinema will also be giving P50,000 each to six short films that can depict the “lighter side of quarantine life.

Each short film must have a minimum running time of three minutes and a maximum of five minutes, including their OBB and CBB.

“It can be narrative or a hybrid of narrative, documentary, animation, or experimental. The films can be shot using a smartphone, webcam, or any digital devices and must be produced between September to October 2020,” the announcement said.



The deadline for the QCinema Completion Fund is on October 23 and the selected projects will be announced during QCinema 2020.

Meanwhile, the deadline for submission of the short films is on October 30.