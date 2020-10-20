‘Paano nangyari?’ Even Vice Ganda didn’t recognize Angeline Quinto’s voice in ‘Hide and Sing’

Vice Ganda and Maymay Entrata react as Angeline Quinto reveals herself as the celebrity singer in Tuesday’s edition of ‘Hide and Sing.’ Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — Even Vice Ganda failed to recognize the singing voice of his close friend Angeline Quinto, when the latter joined “Hide and Sing” Tuesday as its mystery star.

In the hit “It’s Showtime” segment, three singers who are covered head-to-toe in PPE perform on stage, with a guest contestant guessing which of them is the celebrity.

The contestant, Maymay Entrata, initially went for “Tagokanta 3,” who was Quinto all along, but changed her mind midway through the segment, convinced that “Tagokanta 1” was KZ Tandingan.

Entrata was visibly disappointed when Quinto revealed herself as the celebrity, while Vice Ganda appeared confused.

“Paano nangyaring hindi ko nakilala boses mo?” Vice Ganda asked Quinto.

Laughing, Quinto only said, “Ang saya ng segment na ‘to!”

