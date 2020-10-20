Meet the new Ginebra calendar girl

MANILA — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidate Christelle Abello was introduced Tuesday as the new Ginebra San Miguel calendar girl.

Abello, who will be the face of the gin brand’s 2021 calendar, was unveiled as its latest model during a virtual media conference.

Abello, 25, is representing Aklan in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant. During the media launch, she joined from Baguio City, where the coronation will be held on October 25.

“I think what really resonates with me is having the values of appreciating our blessings in life... It’s a great way to inspire and uplift people with the theme of the calendar,” Abello said of why she agreed to take on the project.

Christelle Abello is the 2029 calendar girl of Ginebra San Miguel. Handout

Themed “Ganado sa Bahay,” the six-layout 2021 calendar is inspired by the new normal of staying home while having a positive outlook.

The calendar sees Abello posing while doing a range of activities at home, from exercising, playing video games, working, to painting.

“We want people to see that life can still go on while we’re home. We can still dream and be productive,” she said.