Kurt Russell returns as Santa Claus in 'Christmas Chronicles' sequel

Kurt Russell is set to spread some early Christmas cheer as Santa Claus once again in the sequel of “The Christmas Chronicles.”

In the trailer released by Netflix on Monday, “The Christmas Chronicles 2” begins its story two years since the first movie.

Kate, still played by Darby Camp, is now a teenager and is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend (Tyrese Gibson) and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno).

Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away and she surprisingly gets transported to the North Pole with Jack.

When a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel (Julian Dennison) threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa.

With a lot of help from Santa’s wife, Mrs. Claus (Goldie Hawn), all four save Christmas once again.

Set to premiere on November 25, “The Christmas Chronicles 2” is written and directed by Chris Columbus.

Watch the action-packed trailer of the upcoming movie below.