John Prats shares birthday message for his 'wonderful' wife Isabel Oli

MANILA -- Actor-director John Prats took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, to share his birthday message for his wife, actress Isabel Oli.

Sharing photos of their sweet moments, Prats greeted his "wonderful" wife a happy birthday.

"Thank you for everything. Alam ko lagi mo ako inaasar sa mga birthday messages ko sa 'yo na paulit-ulit. Totoo naman po kasi," Prats wrote in the caption.

The "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" actor once again expressed his love for Oli as he thanked her for taking good care of him and their children.

"Walang sawa ang pasasalamat ko sa 'yo para sa lahat, lalo na sa pag-aalaga mo sa ating mga anak. Sana matupad pa ang mga dasal mo. Mahal na mahal kita," Prats said.

Prats married Oli, who is his childhood crush, twice in May 2015.

They had two ceremonies in Batangas on the same day -- first at Nuestra Señora De La Soledad Parish in Tanauan, and hours later at Nayomi Sanctuary Resort in Balete.

Prats and Oli got married after being together for more than two years.

They have three children Feather, Daniel Freedom, and Forest, whjo was born just last May.

