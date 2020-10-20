‘I remember 02-02-02’: Heart Evangelista gets candid about John Prats, her first love-turned-good friend

MANILA — A candid Heart Evangelista opened up about her past relationship with John Prats, her onscreen and real-life boyfriend as a teenager, in her latest vlog released over the weekend.

Heart Evangelista candidly recalls her ‘love team’ with John Prats in her most recent vlog. YouTube: Love Marie Escudero

Evangelista, 35, was reacting to old videos of her as a young actress. As Evangelista’s early showbiz career saw her partnered with Prats, several of the clips included the actor.

Reacting to an “ASAP” dance number she once shared with Prats, Evangelista said, “May pahawak-hawak pa sa face!”

A subsequent clip showed a scene from the youth-oriented series “Berks,” where she was paired with Prats.

“I really spent a lot of time with John Prats growing up, because we were the love team. He was my MU (mutual understanding),” she said.

“I remember 02-02-02 ‘yung naging MU-MU kami noong bata kami,” Evangelista added, referring to the date February 2, 2002.

At the time, Evangelista was 16, while Prats was 17.

“But that fizzled out. We’re friends now though! We were just very comfortable with each other.”

Their “love team” ran for five years, while their actual relationship lasted two years, Prats said in a previous interview.

Evangelista is now married to Sorsogon governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero. Prats, meanwhile, recently welcomed his third child with his wife, actress Isabel Oli.

When a scene from her 2003 film with Prats, “My First Romance,” was shown, Evangelista shared one of the reasons they eventually ended their “MU.”

“Alam ko dito sa part na ‘to, magkaaway kami ni John Prats. Nag-aaway kami, kasi may nanliligaw na sa akin na iba noon. Eventually, naging boyfriend ko ‘yung person na ‘yun,” she said.

Evangelista did not identify the man who started courting her at the time. Her publicly known boyfriends, before her marriage with Escudero, are actors Jericho Rosales and Daniel Matsunaga.

Evangelista has been open about her past relationships ending because of her parents’ meddling — a fact she recalled anew when a clip of her interview about Escudero was shown.

Explaining her being tight-lipped and evasive during that interview, Evangelista said: “Every time I go out and admit something, na-ji-jinx, o kaya my parents obviously think, ‘Naku, seryoso na, it’s time to end it.’ So kunyari, nonchalant lang, kasi kung hindi, nandiyan na sila! I didn’t want [to do] this interview but I still did it.”

During her early part of her relationship with Escudero, Evangelista became estranged from her parents, as they publicly expressed disapproval of the politician. They have since mended ties.

“So much has changed but when I look back, it is still very much me, and I guess that’s a good thing, not really a bad thing,” said Evangelista, who throughout the vlog couldn’t help but cringe because of her “kikay” or girlish behavior in the throwback videos.

“I’m just so happy that everything turned out to be very, very good, so kapit lang. Everything’s going to end up well.”