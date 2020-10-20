Gretchen Ho to host search for new OPM Christmas carols



MANILA -- Sports and TV personality Gretchen Ho is entering a whole new world as host of a new online show, “The Search for the Sound of 7K Christmas Songs.”

Produced by new music label 7K Sounds, the search aims to discover new Filipino Christmas Songs that will hopefully energize the music scene.

“This is not about me but it is an honor and privilege for me," said Ho at the recent launch of the online show together with ABS-CBN resident director Alco Guerrero, creative director of 7K Sounds, co- host and producer LA Santos; and Jett Pangan, who anchored the media teleconference over the weekend.

“My only asset here is that I support OPM. I love that we’re starting this season with Christmas songs para maiba naman ang hangin sa social media spaces,” Ho added. “Helping artists amid unemployment and the pandemic -- it’s the best time to do this! It’s not impossible to discover new talents with this platform.”

With or without the pandemic, Pangan zeroed in on the massive musical talent of Filipinos which should be supported in the local and international arena.

But it was Guerrero who gave the meat and emotional punch to the project. “Napakalungkot ng taon. Sino ba ang sector na nag-suffer din? Ang daming artists and musicians na humingi ng tulong pero 'di man lang sila na-recognize sa mga ayuda! Kaya nga huwag na nating

isuko pati Pasko na walang tugtugan.”



Along with Ho and Santos, “The Search for the Sound of 7K Christmas Songs” will be hosted by rising artist and vlogger Iman Franchesca, and former vocalist of General Luna, Nicole Asensio. Details of the search can be found on @7KSounds facebook, instagram and twitter accounts.

“It’s an emotional time for me kasi sobra ang pangarap ko na umangat pa tayo. Deserving ng mga Pinoy na marating din ang na-achieve ng K-pop,” said Santos whose life as a struggling artist with a medical condition was chronicled in the past by “Maalaala Mo Kaya.” “Andito na tayo, tuloy lang ang push sa bagong platforms to help other artists like me lalo na ngayong napakahirap ng buhay. We just want to help.”



The ultimate goal of “The Search for the Sound of 7K Christmas Songs,” which will be aired Fridays at 7 p.m. on the 7K Sounds Facebook Page next month, is to harness all kinds of regional music.

“ We are confident makakahugot kami ng iba’t ibang music from more than 7,000 of our islands, “ said Guerrero. “This is not a popularity or beauty contest, it is a showcase! Hopefully we can highlight and publish the artists soon but for now, we just want the sound of Christmas!”