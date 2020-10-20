Charo Santos gets candid about life's regrets, true love and Hyun Bin

MANILA – Former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio turned candid when asked about personal questions during an Instagram live broadcast on Monday night.

In a conversation with G3 San Diego for her YouTube show #LiveWithG3, Concio gamely answered when prodded to share her life’s greatest regret.

“Lahat naman ng dinaanan ko, kasama iyan sa kuwento ng buhay ko so hindi ko pwedeng talikuran iyan. You bring your lessons with you. You just have to look yourself straight in the eye and say, ‘Eh ganun eh,’” she said.

Concio also spoke about her true love -- her husband.

Saying he taught her the meaning of unconditional love, Concio said: “I think I became a better person because of him. He brought balance into my life. He respected my person. He allowed me to fly, to fulfill my dreams.”

Concio said she is fortunate to have him in her life because he helped her become who she is today.

“Maswerte ako na nirespeto niya ang pagkatao ko, nirespeto niya ang mga gusto ko sa buhay. Lagi niyang sinasabi sa akin, ‘Kailangan sa lahat ng gagawin mo, masaya ka. It brings you that sense of fulfillment and happiness na nabubuo ka ng lahat ng ginagawa mo.’ Lagi niya iyang sinasabi sa akin. Nabuo ang pagkatao ko dahil sa kanya,” she added.

On a lighter note, Concio was asked to do an impromptu pitch for South Korean actor Hyun Bin in case she would make a project for him.

“It’s about a love that can never be, a love that will never happen in this lifetime because circumstances always get in the way. Classic ang peg niya,” she said.

In several interviews, Concio has been vocal about her admiration for the “Crash Landing on You” actor such that she’s expressed her desire to meet him when he comes to the Philippines in the near future.

When asked what would be the first thing she will do if she sees Hyun Bin in person, Concio blushed and said: “I will just stare at him but I will find the courage to ask him if he can give me a hug.”

Meanwhile, Concio also shared during the interview how delighted she is that her show “Maalaala Mo Kaya” is now returning to free TV.

“I feel good about it. Thank you very much Cory (Vidanes) and Carlo (Katigbak) for bringing back 'MMK.' I feel so good because now I’ll be able to share again the stories of the loyal viewers of 'Maalaala Mo Kaya,'” she said.

Concio said being able to tell people’s stories through that show has been a humbling experience for her.

“It’s very, very humbling. It’s a big responsibility. But just as the 'MMK' stories have touched the lives of so many of our viewers, 'yung 'MMK' din ang nagpakita sa akin ng totoong mukha ng katauhan,” she said.

“From the stories of the letter senders, there’s a variety of stories, you come to an insight that life is really not black or white. Life is grey. You always have to look at context. You suspend judgment. You always have to understand the person from the context of his narrative. You always have to appreciate his story from the context of his circumstances,” she added.

Watch Concio’s full interview with San Diego below.

