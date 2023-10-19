WATCH: Star Magic artists visit BRB Teresa Magbanua

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Several Star Magic artists led by Gerald Anderson recently visited the BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of the vessels of Philippine Coast Guard.

On Wednesday night, Star Magic released a video of several young Star Magic artists touring BRP Teresa Magbanua led by Anderson, who is a member of Coast Guard Auxiliary.

"Tinu-tour po natin sila at ipinapakita po natin sa kanila kung ano ang mga capabilities at assets ng Philippine Coast Guard," Anderson said in the video.

"As celebrities, gusto ko sila i-influence using their platforms, using their influence na magbigay ng support sa mga nagpoprotekta sa atin."

Anji Salvacion, Argel Saycon, and the children of of World Vision were also able to join the event held last October 14.

"Operation: Magic" is a collaboration project of the Philippine Coast Guard and Star Magic.

