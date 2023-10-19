Krystal Mejes stunned by Best Actress win in Paris Film Awards

Krystal Mejes. Photo from Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Actress Krystal Mejes expressed gratitude for winning the Best Actress award in the Paris Film Awards for her performance in the short film "Matapang."

Mejes plays the role of Mary Ann, a daughter of sex worker (Alessandra de Rossi), looking for her real father.

"Hindi ko po siya pinaniwalaan, hanggang ngayon, tumataas pa rin po po balahibo ko when I think about it because you know I was just once na nangarap," Mejes told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

"I called my mom and she was so emotional about it because she knew the sacrifices and challenges I faced just to get through this film na 'to," she added.

Mejes credited ABS-CBN for guiding her on her acting career and being supportive to her journey.

"ABS-CBN has always been there for me, kahit ano'ng gawin ko in my life they're always alongside me, they're always behind me and I just feel very, very, grateful," the 15-year-old actress said.

"My heart is overflowing with joy and gratitude to be just so blessed to have people supporting me, loving me, trusting me, especially with this big recognition, of course. I can't explain it, my heart is just so happy to have them in my life, I just feel so blessed and grateful," she added.

With her victory, Mejes hopes that more doors will open for Filipino talent to be recognized worldwide.

"This gives us all the recognition para in the future we also get incorporation with other countries about films and stuff about how we should be as an actor," she said.

