MANILA -- "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" stars Elisse Joson, Alexa Ilacad, Charlie Dizon, and Loisa Andalio have expressed their gratitude to screen veteran Maricel Soriano for her participation in the afternoon series.

Soriano said goodbye to the series after her character Amanda, the grandmother of Paraiso sisters, was killed.

“Sobrang saya po namin na nakasama ka namin dito sa aming munting paraiso. Nakatawanan, nakatrabaho, at higit sa lahat nayakap namin nang buong-buo ang isang Diamond Star,” Joson said in a statement.

For Ilacad, their bonding moments with Soriano will forever be priceless.

“Isa po sa mga bucket list wish ko ay makatrabaho kayo at masaya ako na nangyari na. Ipagmamalaki ko talaga ‘to. Thank you sa mga wisdom na binigay niyo at ipinasa sa amin,” Ilacad said.

“Sobrang saya ko po na nakatrabaho ko na po kayo. Sana hindi pa po ito ang huli. Forever ko po itong tatanawin na isang karangalan na naka-work kayo at naka-eksena ko na kayo,” Dizon added.

“Maraming salamat po sa pag-oo na makasama kami, isang karangalan po. We love you,” Andalio said.

Viewers of the afternoon drama praised the natural chemistry between Soriano and Joson, Ilacad, Dizon, and Andalio as their confrontation scenes and heartwarming lola-granddaughter moments went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the search for Amanda's killer has intensified as Diana’s (Dizon) enemies pin the blame on her as the main suspect.

“Pira-Pirasong Paraiso,” airs Mondays to Fridays at 3 p.m. and on Saturdays at 2:30 p.m., on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.



