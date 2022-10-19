Cinemalaya cancels online screenings of 2022 entries

Cinemalaya will return to the Cultural Center of the Philippines, its traditional venue, after two years of being held online. FILE/ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the Cinemalaya Foundation Inc. have decided to cancel the online screening of the 2022 entries, originally scheduled for this month.

Cinemalaya and CCP both decided to call off the virtual screening of the 2022 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival to allow the filmmakers to join various film festivals abroad.

“The decision came upon consultation with the filmmakers who have been preparing and looking forward to competing in various international film festivals,” the statement said.

It was first announced that Cinemalaya would have an online release of the 18th edition of one of the country’s largest film festivals.

According to the organizers, some filmmakers will lose their chance to join international events if their movies are shown online outside of the Cinemalaya festival proper.

Last August, “The Baseball Player,” a film about a Moro child soldier aspiring to become an athlete, claimed the top honor for this year’s Cinemalaya edition.

The movie directed by Carlo Obispo captured the Best Film plum, besting 10 other full-length films, in the awarding ceremonies at the CCP Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo.

Other entries were "Blue Room," "12 Weeks," "Ginhawa," "Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin?," "Bula Sa Langit," "Angkas," "Batsoy," "Kaluskos," "Kargo," and "Retirada."

