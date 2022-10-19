MANILA – Anne Curtis and Solenn Heussaff took their daughters Dahlia and Thylane to meet Mickey and Minnie Mouse in Japan.

As seen in their respective Instagram updates, Curtis and Heusaff, along with their husbands Erwan Heussaff and Nico Bolzico, respectively, treated the two toddlers to Tokyo Disneyland, giving them the best time of their lives.

“It truly is one of the happiest places on earth! First family trip to Disneyland... a whole different experience now that I’m the parent. Iba 'yung happiness seeing her so excited,” Curtis said.

The “It’s Showtime” host added that the trip felt like the old times as she would take videos on their cameras without needing to post any of it right away.

Heussaff, for her part, said their Disneyland experience was a great way to celebrate Thylane becoming a big sister soon.

“Lots of love and living in the moment,” Heussaff said.

For their next adventure, Curtis said they will be hunting down the Disney princesses.

