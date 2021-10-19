The official poster of the upcoming series "Viral Scandal". ABS-CBN

The upcoming Kapamilya series “Viral Scandal” promises to tackle social issues, particularly the impact of social media on people's lives.

Based on the official trailer released Tuesday, “Viral Scandal” appears to be following the story of Rica, portrayed by Charlie Dizon, who will be caught in a sensitive viral video.

Members of the series were quick to mention that aside from the scandal itself, the upcoming show will dig deeper into several issues which they hope will resonate with Filipino viewers.

Arah Badayos, creative manager of the series, revealed that the project will also talk about family, love, politics, mental health, women’s issues and even toxic masculinity.

“The story deals with real issues that we deal with today. It comes from one premise pero marami siyang mata-tackle na issues,” she said.

“Hopefully, the show message will resonate to the audience to think before they click, to not so easily judge people and issues they read online, and to retain humanity and kindness kahit na madaling maging matapang dahil sa anonymity that social media offers,” she added.

Dizon, the lead actress, echoed the same sentiment, admitting that the complexity of the show is relevant to the public.

“Nung nabasa ko yung script alam ko kagad na madami pong makakarelate dito sa istorya namin kasi hindi lang iisa yung focus namin. Marami pong social issues, may family issues, yung core values ng family,” Dizon said.

Ria Atayde, who will be playing as the legal counsel of Rica, added that “Viral Scandal” will also attempt to touch the problems in the Philippine justice system and other social constructs that the public tries to overcome such as the proliferation of fake news.

“I think apart from the families that are intertwined, it touches the play of power in our justice system and social constructs that we try to break away from -- the dangers of social media and fake news,” Atayde said.

For veteran actress Dimples Romana, who will serve as Rica’s mother, the sense of family will be a major aspect in the series.

According to her, the series will show how a family deals with an issue during the digital era.

“We have felt the pros and cons of social media. Maganda mapag-usapan natin, ano ang epekto matapos mailabas ang kahit anong viral. Sino ang apektado? Sino ang nasisiyahan? Sino ang nagbebenepisyo? Sino ang nasasaktan?” Romana said.

“We actually dig deep and show exactly how it is like to be in a family kung saan may tina-tackle ng ganitong issue sa buhay.”

Dado Lumibao, director of the series, also mentioned social discrimination affecting women.

“Ipinapakita dito yung mga issues about kababaihan and how they are being treated in the society. In the end, naipaglalaban nila ang karapatan nila, ang dignidad nila...Iba-ibang klase ng babae ang makikita,” Lumibao explained.

Produced by RCD Narratives, “Viral Scandal” will also feature Jake Cuenca, Joshua Garcia, Maxene Magalona, Jameson Blake, Vance Larena, Kaila Estrada, Miko Raval, Aya Fernandez, Markus Paterson, Gian Magdangal, Louise Abuel, Karina Bautista, and Aljon Mendoza.

“Viral Scandal” will start airing on November 15 on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila).

