MANILA — Viva Films released on Monday the first trailer for its remake of the South Korean film “More Than Blue,” featuring Yassi Pressman and JC Santos.

As in the 2009 original, the Philippine adaptation centers on the relationship of Cream (Pressman) and K (Santos), orphans who decide to share a home and care for each other.

Despite growing in love, K distances himself from Cream, upon learning he has terminal cancer. He instead encourages Cream to find happiness and love in someone else.

Joining Pressman and Santos in the local version are Diego Loyzaga and Ariella Arida.

Directed by Nuel Naval, “More Than Blue” will be available to stream on Vivamax starting November 19.



