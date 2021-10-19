New 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' trailer shows Terror Dogs

The new "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" trailer is here and it's got Terror Dogs.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife", the newest chapter in the Ghostbusters franchise, tells the story of a single mom and her two kids who have a direct connection to one of the original Ghostbusters.

This connection is crucial as their small town is besieged by otherworldly creatures including Terror Dogs, demonic beings that serve Gozer the Gozerian.

Starring Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is directed by Jason Reitman