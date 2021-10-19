Kris Bernal shares behind-the-scenes footage from wedding day

MANILA – Weeks after tying the knot with long-time partner Perry Choi, Kris Bernal took to social media to share behind-the-scenes footage from their big day.

The actress said she keeps on sharing clips and photos from of their wedding because she would like "to revisit these vlogs when I'm older."

She added that she also likes "to highlight and give credit to my suppliers" and "to encourage couples considering weddings during the pandemic."

"Because we had a restricted amount of visitors and these were the only memories we could share, it was critical to have gorgeous, spectacular photos/videos," she added.

Bernal and Choi exchanged "I do's" last September 25.

Their wedding was initially scheduled on June 5, but was cancelled due to the spike of coronavirus cases in the country.

It was in February last year when Bernal announced her engagement with Choi via a social media post.

She and Choi first revealed their relationship in 2017.