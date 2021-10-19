K-pop: IU releases new single ‘strawberry moon’

Watch more on iWantTFC

South Korea’s sweetheart is back with new music.

On Tuesday, IU dropped her latest single titled “strawberry moon,” along with a whimsical music video.

The song is the follow-up to her critically acclaimed album “LILAC” released in March.

“strawberry moon,” which IU co-wrote, features her velvety but powerful vocals over a dreamy piano centered melody, enchanting synths, and alluring drums.

“When I first sketched it, it was a simple easy listening track based on an acoustic guitar, but with the refreshing piano theme of composer Lee Jong-hoon and the cool D bridge, it became a pop rock song,” the singer shared in a statement.

The "delicate arrangement” of composers Lee Jong-hoon and Lee Chae-gyu effectively mirrors the lovestruck lyrics of “strawberry moon,” while the electronic elements set the enthralling out-of-this-world atmosphere IU wants to convey.

“The things that happen inside of me when I fall in love are closer to an unbelievable fantasy than the strawberry-colored moon in the night sky in June that looks like it was made with Photoshop,” IU said.

She continued: “Even if you don't come here often, even if you don't come back, I want you to remember that mysterious moment that everyone has experienced at least once while listening to this song.”

The 27-year old star, one of the most successful and lauded solo acts in the cutthroat world of K-pop, has been dominating the country’s charts and award shows for over a decade.

Earlier this year, IU became the first female soloist to score two grand prizes at the Golden Disc Awards, one of South Korea’s most prestigious prizes, besting BTS and Blackpink, some of the industry's biggest names.