MANILA – Jericho Rosales and his wife Kim Jones recently helped build homes for survivors of typhoon Ulysses, which battered Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon last year.

In an Instagram post, Rosales happily shared how they were able to mount the project with the help of their other friends.

"It's been almost a year since typhoon Ulysses devastated many parts of our country, including Marikina and Cagayan," he said.

The actor went on: "We're happy to share that with the help of one of the best titas of Manila [Marinez Elizalde], our friends too many to mention, and you who donated to the cause, Ulysses Relief Fund [was] also able to help build 20 houses for 20 families to Project Salinong in Baggao, Cagayan."

Rosales added that "the recipients were very grateful" to have been given their new houses.

Last year, Rosales and Jones used their surfboards to help stranded residents in their village in Marikina during the onslaught of typhoon Ulysses.

An avid surfer, Rosales did the same thing when tropical storm Ondoy hit the country and affected his subdivision in 2009.

