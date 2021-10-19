MANILA – Yael Yuzon did it with "Start Up" last year, and he's doing it again this time with "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha."

In a series of posts on Twitter, the Sponge Cola frontman revealed he was inspired to write a song after watching the hit Korean series.

"Relatable characters ni Kim Seon Ho, I guess. I write about things that move me. Nice show, no? Para kang nagbakasyon sa isang coastal town with lots of love stories unfolding," he said.

"Different forms of love, daming bases covered, perfect balance ng light and weight. Parang life lang, minsan mabigat, minsan magaan," he added.

Yuzon is thinking of "Penguins and Polar Bears" or simply "Hometown" as the title for his new song.

Based on his tweet on October 17, Yuzon is already recording the song’s vocals.

"Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" follows the story of Hye-jin (played by Shin Min Ah), a dentist who moves to the seaside village of Gongjin. There, she meets Dusik (Kim Seon Ho), an unemployed jack-of-all-trades.

While the two initially clash because of their different personalities, they later grow fond of each other and fall in love.